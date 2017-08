Dec 9 (Reuters) - Emerson Electric Co

* Emerson electric co - President E. L. Monser's FY 2016 total compensation $4.02 million versus $5.56 million in FY 2015

* Emerson electric co - CEO D. N. Farr's FY 2016 total compensation $13.3 million versus $16.7 million in FY 2015 - sec filing

* Emerson electric co - CFO F. J. Dellaquila's FY 2016 total compensation $5.23 million versus $5.72 million in FY 2015 Source text : bit.ly/2giMzri Further company coverage: