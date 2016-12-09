BRIEF-Akili and Pfizer present positive data from digital biomarker study
* No safety concerns were reported during digital biomarker study
Dec 9 Samsung Electronics :
* Samsung - to further increase participation, a software update will be released starting on December 19th and will be distributed within 30 days
* Samsung - software update will prevent U.S. Galaxy note7 devices from charging and will eliminate their ability to work as mobile devices
* Samsung - more than 93 percent of all recalled galaxy note7 devices returned, under the U.S. Note7 refund and exchange program Source text : bit.ly/2giWvRk
Dec 9 Coca-Cola Co said on Friday that Muhtar Kent would step aside as chief executive next year and be replaced by James Quincey, a company veteran credited with several recent changes to help the company cut its dependence on sugary drinks.
Dec 9 Suburban Detroit-based Rivian Automotive is buying the former Mitsubishi Motors plant in Normal, Illinois, and plans to reopen it in about five years, the city's mayor said on Friday.