Dec 9 Samsung Electronics

* Samsung - to further increase participation, a software update will be released starting on December 19th and will be distributed within 30 days

* Samsung - software update will prevent U.S. Galaxy note7 devices from charging and will eliminate their ability to work as mobile devices

Samsung - more than 93 percent of all recalled galaxy note7 devices returned, under the U.S. Note7 refund and exchange program