Dec 9 (Reuters) - Horizontal Software SAS :

* Successfully launches IPO with a capital increase of 6 million euros ($6.32 million), including 5.1 million euros in cash

* Trading to start on dec. 14, 2016 on Alternext, Paris

* To issue 578,752 new shares

* Price of 10.20 euros per share Source text: bit.ly/2hu95yd Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9493 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)