8 months ago
BRIEF-Foxconn, Sharp thinking about constructing LCD factories in China - Nikkei
December 9, 2016 / 5:30 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Foxconn, Sharp thinking about constructing LCD factories in China - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Hon Hai Precision Industry and Sharp are thinking about constructing LCD factories in China - Nikkei

* Foxconn and Sharp intend to begin low-cost mass production of liquid crystal display panels for televisions as early as 2019 - Nikkei

* While Foxconn, Sharp's China LCD factory project would likely be partly subsidized by local govts, total investment could exceed 800 billion yen - Nikkei

* Hon Hai is expected to provide the bulk of the funding for the TV panel plant, while Sharp would apply technology it has already developed - Nikkei

* Foxconn, Sharp are eyeing Guangzhou as the plant site for LCD factory but are likely also negotiating with other municipalities - Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2gliMD1) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
