Dec 9 (Reuters) - UQM Technologies Inc :

* UQM Technologies adjourns shareholder meeting

* Adjourned its annual shareholder meeting with respect to two separate proposals to amend UQM's articles of incorporation

Shareholder meeting will reconvene on December 21, 2016