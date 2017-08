Dec 9 (Reuters) - James River Group Holdings Ltd :

* James River Group Holdings - amended agreement extends maturity date of co's senior revolving credit facility from Sept. 24, 2019 to Dec. 7, 2021

* On December 7, 2016, co, units entered into an amended and restated credit agreement Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2hfPzGN] Further company coverage: