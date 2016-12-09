FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-HB Fuller approves organizational restructuring plan
#Market News
December 9, 2016 / 10:01 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-HB Fuller approves organizational restructuring plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Hb Fuller Co :

* On December 7, 2016, co approved a restructuring plan related to organizational changes and other actions

* HB Fuller Co says plan will be implemented beginning in Q1 of fiscal year 2017 and is currently expected to be completed by mid-year of fiscal 2018

* Hb Fuller Co says approximately $15 million to $16 million ($12 million to $13 million after-tax) of costs are expected to be cash costs

* Hb Fuller Co - expects to incur costs of approximately $17 million to $20 million as part of restructuring plan

* Hb Fuller - restructuring costs will be spread across next several quarters as measures are implemented with majority of costs occurring in fiscal 2017 Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2he5TtY] Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
