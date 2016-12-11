BRIEF-Telefónica Deutschland says Markus Haas appointed CEO effective Jan 1 2017

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Telefonica Deutschland Holding Ag

* Telefónica Deutschland - board has also agreed with markus haas to further extend his term of office until 31 december 2019

* Telefónica deutschland - reiterates full-year 2016 outlook as well as its commitment to its overall strategy, synergy case and dividend policy

* Telefónica deutschland - markus haas appointed as ceo of telefónica deutschland holding effective as of 1 january 2017

* Telefónica deutschland - current ceo thorsten dirks will continue to support the management team until the end of the first quarter 2017