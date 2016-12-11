FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Telefónica Deutschland says Markus Haas appointed CEO effective Jan 1 2017
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
December 11, 2016 / 8:09 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Telefónica Deutschland says Markus Haas appointed CEO effective Jan 1 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Telefonica Deutschland Holding Ag

* Telefónica Deutschland - board has also agreed with markus haas to further extend his term of office until 31 december 2019

* Telefónica deutschland - reiterates full-year 2016 outlook as well as its commitment to its overall strategy, synergy case and dividend policy

* Telefónica deutschland - markus haas appointed as ceo of telefónica deutschland holding effective as of 1 january 2017

* Telefónica deutschland - current ceo thorsten dirks will continue to support the management team until the end of the first quarter 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.