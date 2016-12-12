FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Henry Morgan says JB Broking enters contract to buy currency exchange operators
#Corrections News
December 11, 2016 / 10:00 PM / 8 months ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Henry Morgan says JB Broking enters contract to buy currency exchange operators

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to attribute headline and bullet points to Henry Morgan)

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Henry Morgan Ltd :

* Says JB Broking entered into contract for acquisition of companies which own and operate Crown Currency Exchange and King's Currency Exchange businesses

* Says management of JB Broking Ltd has forecast a net profit of $5.6 million for fiscal year 2017 and a market valuation of $83 million

* Says JB Broking advises co it is to explore various liquidity opportunities, including undertaking capital raising and/or stock exchange listing

* Says board believes its investment in JB Broking will positively impact the value of Henry Morgan Ltd portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
