UPDATE 3-Zurich Insurance agrees to buy Australia's Cover-More for $551 mln
* Australian insurance assets attracting global interest (Adds CEO comments, market share details)
Dec 12 Cover-More Group Ltd :
* Says Zurich Insurance Co Ltd will acquire all of ordinary shares in Cover-More by way of a scheme of arrangement
* Says Cover-More shareholders will be entitled to receive A$1.95 cash per share
* Says offer at scheme consideration implied enterprise value of A$854 million, on a fully diluted basis
* Says Cover-More's board unanimously recommends scheme
* Says Cover-More is permitted to pay an interim and/or special dividend on or prior to implementation of scheme
* Says expects to deliver EBITDA in range of $54 million to $57 million for FY17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Australian insurance assets attracting global interest (Adds CEO comments, market share details)
TOKYO, Dec 12 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a fresh one-year high on Monday morning helped by strong Wall Street performance and a weak yen, while investors picked up defensive stocks that were lagging behind in the recent rally.
* New generation of young adults embrace debt like never before