8 months ago
BRIEF-Fonterra confirms forecast farmgate milk price of NZ$6.00 per kgms
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 12, 2016 / 2:35 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Fonterra confirms forecast farmgate milk price of NZ$6.00 per kgms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd

* Fonterra confirms forecast farmgate milk price for DIRA

* Monthly advance rate schedule of payments to farmer announced in november remains unchanged

* "Confirmed the forecast farmgate milk price of $6.00 per kgms announced in November"

* Confirmed forecast earnings per share range for the 2017 financial year of 50 to 60 cents

* "Current forecast milk price continues to reflect improving global milk prices, due to lower supply from New Zealand, Australia and Europe"

* All figures in NZ$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
