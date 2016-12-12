BRIEF-Stor-Age Property to buy remaining shares in Storage RSA

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Stor-Age Property REIT Limited

* Jse: Sss - Acquisition Of Storage RSA, Update In Respect Of The Somerset West Transaction And Withdrawal Of Cautionary

* Stor-Age will acquire entire issued share capital of Storage RSA, together with shareholders' loan claims against Storage RSA

* Subscribe for 99.99 pct of shares in Storage RSA for an aggregate total consideration of r278 225 530

* Acquire remaining 0.01 pct of shares in Storage RSA from existing shareholders for r1 000

* Has made significant progress with respect to proposed acquisition by stor-age of units 1-4 somerset west business park proprietary limited

* Acquire shareholders' loans owing by Storage RSA to existing shareholders for an aggregate consideration of r10 541 593