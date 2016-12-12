FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Stor-Age Property to buy remaining shares in Storage RSA
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 12, 2016 / 5:16 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Stor-Age Property to buy remaining shares in Storage RSA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Stor-Age Property REIT Limited

* Jse: Sss - Acquisition Of Storage RSA, Update In Respect Of The Somerset West Transaction And Withdrawal Of Cautionary

* Stor-Age will acquire entire issued share capital of Storage RSA, together with shareholders' loan claims against Storage RSA

* Subscribe for 99.99 pct of shares in Storage RSA for an aggregate total consideration of r278 225 530

* Acquire remaining 0.01 pct of shares in Storage RSA from existing shareholders for r1 000

* Has made significant progress with respect to proposed acquisition by stor-age of units 1-4 somerset west business park proprietary limited

* Acquire shareholders' loans owing by Storage RSA to existing shareholders for an aggregate consideration of r10 541 593 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.