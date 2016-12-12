BRIEF-Novartis says studies fail on neovascular age-related macular degeneration

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Novartis Ag

* Says two pivotal phase iii studies on pegpleranib did not show additional improvement in best corrected visual acuity

* Says studies oph1002 and oph1003, sponsored by ophthotech corporation, did not meet the primary endpoint of superiority for the pegpleranib and ranibizumab combination therapy

* Says efficacy of lucentis monotherapy was not improved by the addition of pegpleranib

* Says to continue researching new treatment options for patients with namd