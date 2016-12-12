FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Novartis launches "SMS for Life 2.0" in Nigeria
December 12, 2016 / 6:20 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Novartis launches "SMS for Life 2.0" in Nigeria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Novartis Ag

* Says launches sms for life 2.0 in nigeria to help improve access to essential medicines

* Says sms for life 2.0 builds on the sms for life program that used cell phones to manage stock-outs of malaria medicines in sub-saharan countries

* Says program aims to increase the availability of essential medicines and improve care for patients across the region by using simple, available, and affordable technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
