BRIEF-Century Ginwa Retail updates on legal proceeding involving co's units

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Century Ginwa Retail Holdings Ltd

* Refers to announcement in relation to the legal proceeding involving subsidiaries of the company

* On 7 Dec court issued notice to Shanghai branch of China Securities Depository and Clearing Corp to release all the seized A-shares

* Seized A-shares of Ginwa Enterprise (Group)

* As a condition to release, an aggregate of rmb41.2 million currently deposited in bank accounts of century Ginwa has been frozen

* Expected that the freezing of the bank accounts will not have any material impact on the business operations of the group