Dec 12 (Reuters) - Broendbyernes IF Fodbold A/S :

* Decides to start improvements of some facilities north from Brondby Stadium for fans and sponsors

* To invest about 17 million Swedish crowns ($1.85 million) in facility enhancements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.1864 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)