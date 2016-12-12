FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Alkem Labs gets inspection report containing three 483 observations for Ankleshwar facility
December 12, 2016 / 6:40 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Alkem Labs gets inspection report containing three 483 observations for Ankleshwar facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Alkem Laboratories Ltd

* Alkem Laboratories Ltd says US FDA had conducted an inspection at API manufacturing facility at Ankleshwar, India from 5th december to 9th december

* Alkem Labs-shall put together detailed response with adequate corrective and preventive measures to address the US FDA observations

* Alkem Laboratories Ltd says company has received the inspection report which contains three 483 observations

* Alkem labs-detailed response is proposed to be filed within the timeline stipulated by US FDA. Source text - (bit.ly/2gQdUCe) Further company coverage:

