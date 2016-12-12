FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-C&C, AB InBev agree new UK distribution and manufacturing partnership
#Beverages - Brewers
December 12, 2016 / 7:30 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-C&C, AB InBev agree new UK distribution and manufacturing partnership

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - C&C Group

* Says has entered into expanded contract brewing agreements with AB InBev UK limited, in respect of their respective cider, beer portfolios

* AB InBev will be responsible for the sale and trade marketing of C&C's cider portfolio (including Magners, Chaplin & Corks and Blackthorn) in England, Wales, the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man, including on and off-trade national accounts;

* C&C has also renewed and extended existing contract manufacturing arrangements to brew and package an increased volume of AB InBev's beer portfolio at our Wellpark Brewery.

* No consideration is payable by either party on signing of expanded partnership agreements

* No consideration is payable by either party on signing of expanded partnership agreements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
