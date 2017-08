Dec 12 (Reuters) - Heathrow Funding Ltd

* Welcomed a record 5.72 million passengers in november (+2.5%) alongside a 4.4% growth in cargo volumes.

* Larger, quieter and more efficient aircraft continued to be a driver for growth in passenger volumes which are up 0.7% year-to-date in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)