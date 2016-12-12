FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 12, 2016 / 7:12 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Financial Supervisory authority imposes penalty payment of EUR 5,000 on Ixonos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Ixonos Oyj :

* Financial Supervisory authority imposes penalty payment of 5,000 euros ($5,280.00) on Ixonos Plc

* Penalty from Financial Supervisory is based on breach of Financial Supervisory authority's regulations that occurred in 2015 in co's disclosure procedure under obligation to disclose periodic information

* Penalty payment is not expected to have any significant effect on company's financial situation or instructions

* Says Ixonos is not going to appeal penalty payment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9470 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

