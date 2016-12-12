BRIEF-IP Group says Oxford Nanopore raises 100 mln stg

Dec 12 (Reuters) - IP Group Plc

* Says Oxford Nanopore has raised 100 million stg in a new financing round via a private placement of ordinary shares

* Says following completion of financing round, IP Group's undiluted beneficial stake of 19.7 pct in Oxford Nanopore will be valued at 246.3 million stg

* Says 100 mln stg fundraising

* Says IP Group has committed a further 14.0 million stg to Oxford Nanopore as part of this funding round

* Says transaction brings total funds raised by Oxford Nanopore since its formation in 2005 to 351.0 million stg.