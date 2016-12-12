FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-IP Group says Oxford Nanopore raises 100 mln stg
December 12, 2016 / 8:12 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-IP Group says Oxford Nanopore raises 100 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - IP Group Plc

* Says Oxford Nanopore has raised 100 million stg in a new financing round via a private placement of ordinary shares

* Says following completion of financing round, IP Group's undiluted beneficial stake of 19.7 pct in Oxford Nanopore will be valued at 246.3 million stg

* Says 100 mln stg fundraising

* Says IP Group has committed a further 14.0 million stg to Oxford Nanopore as part of this funding round

* Says transaction brings total funds raised by Oxford Nanopore since its formation in 2005 to 351.0 million stg. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

