FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-A City Media buys GM-Gruppen Moving Message AB
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Advertising/Marketing
December 12, 2016 / 8:00 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-A City Media buys GM-Gruppen Moving Message AB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - A City Media AB :

* Acquires GM-Gruppen Moving Message AB (GM)

* Purchase price is 19.0 million Swedish crowns ($2.07 million) with possible additional payment of up to 16.4 million crowns depending on revenue and EBITDA targets for 2017 and 2018

* Forecast for GM is 2016 turnover of 36 million crowns and EBITDA of 3.6 million crowns

* GM operates 27 large format digital screens in, among others, Göteborg, Borås, Gävle, Malmö, Varberg, Ullared, Stockholm, Karlstad and Växjö Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.1792 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.