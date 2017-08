Dec 12 (Reuters) - Grupo Ezentis SA :

* Renews maintenance contract for fixed network with Telefonica Chile

* Contract has a duration of three years, plus one year of extension, and its total amount is seen at 120 million euros ($127 million) in the next four years

