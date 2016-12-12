BRIEF-Khandwala Securities takes note of CFO Pranav Khandwala's resignation

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Khandwala Securities Ltd :

Khandwala Securities Limited has informed the Exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Board Meeting held on December 12, 2016 has considered and approved the following business : (1) Acceptance of change in designation of Mr. Pranav Khandwala from Whole-Time Director to Non-Executive Director with effect from December 4, 2016, due to moving of his towards new assignments; (2) Took note of the resignation of Mr. Pranav Khandwala from the post of Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from December 4, 2016. Further company coverage: