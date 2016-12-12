FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Khandwala Securities takes note of CFO Pranav Khandwala's resignation
December 12, 2016 / 9:07 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Khandwala Securities takes note of CFO Pranav Khandwala's resignation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Khandwala Securities Ltd :

* Took note of resignation of pranav khandwala as cfo Source text:

Khandwala Securities Limited has informed the Exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Board Meeting held on December 12, 2016 has considered and approved the following business : (1) Acceptance of change in designation of Mr. Pranav Khandwala from Whole-Time Director to Non-Executive Director with effect from December 4, 2016, due to moving of his towards new assignments; (2) Took note of the resignation of Mr. Pranav Khandwala from the post of Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from December 4, 2016. Further company coverage:

