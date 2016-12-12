FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Luk Hing Entertainment says unit entered into MoU
December 12, 2016 / 10:11 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Luk Hing Entertainment says unit entered into MoU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Luk Hing Entertainment Group Holdings Ltd :

* Pursuant to MOU, Luk Hing China and Zhuhai Wei Chong proposed to form a joint venture company in the prc

* Registered capital of the jv company shall be rmb30 million

* Parties agreed, jv co shall be held as to 15% by Luk Hing China, 30% by Zhuhai Wei Chong and 55% by other potential investors

* Luk Hing China entered into a non-legally binding memorandum of understanding with Zhuhai Wei Chong and its controlling shareholder Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
