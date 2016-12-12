BRIEF-Almirall signs strategic deal with Nuevolution for skin diseases treatment

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Almirall SA :

* Signs strategic deal with Nuevolution for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases and psoriatic arthritis

* Nuevolution will receive an initial payment of 11.2 million euros ($11.9 million) and may receive additional payments for development and regulatory milestones of up to 172 million euros

* Says agreement with Nuevolution could generate commercial milestones of up to 270 million euros

* Nuevolution would also be entitled to receive royalties on the level of future net sales