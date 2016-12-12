FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Almirall signs strategic deal with Nuevolution for skin diseases treatment
December 12, 2016 / 10:18 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Almirall signs strategic deal with Nuevolution for skin diseases treatment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Almirall SA :

* Signs strategic deal with Nuevolution for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases and psoriatic arthritis

* Nuevolution will receive an initial payment of 11.2 million euros ($11.9 million) and may receive additional payments for development and regulatory milestones of up to 172 million euros

* Says agreement with Nuevolution could generate commercial milestones of up to 270 million euros

* Nuevolution would also be entitled to receive royalties on the level of future net sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9442 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

