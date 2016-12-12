FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Concord New Energy granted approval from CSRC for green corporate bonds issuance
December 12, 2016 / 1:56 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Concord New Energy granted approval from CSRC for green corporate bonds issuance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Concord New Energy Group Ltd

* Green corporate bonds issuance and listing targeted to qualified investors with a maximum total par value of RMB1 billion

* Century Concord has obtained approvals from the Shanghai Stock Exchange and CSRC for the application recently

* Submitted application to Shanghai Stock Exchange and China Securities Regulatory Commission for green corporate bonds issuance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

