8 months ago
BRIEF-Landsea Green Properties Co says Hangzhou Langhui, Nanjing Langming, purchaser enters agreement
December 12, 2016 / 11:17 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Landsea Green Properties Co says Hangzhou Langhui, Nanjing Langming, purchaser enters agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Landsea Green Properties Co Ltd

* Purchaser conditionally agreed to accept assignment of, Nanjing Langming advance, at total consideration of rmb293.3 million

* Purchaser agreed to purchase and accept assignment of entire equity interest of subject co and the Hangzhou Langhui advance

* Hangzhou Langhui, Nanjing Langming, the purchaser and the subject company entered into the agreement

* It is expected that the group will record a gain of approximately rmb81.9 million from the disposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

