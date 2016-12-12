BRIEF-Landsea Green Properties Co says Hangzhou Langhui, Nanjing Langming, purchaser enters agreement

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Landsea Green Properties Co Ltd

* Purchaser conditionally agreed to accept assignment of, Nanjing Langming advance, at total consideration of rmb293.3 million

* Purchaser agreed to purchase and accept assignment of entire equity interest of subject co and the Hangzhou Langhui advance

* Hangzhou Langhui, Nanjing Langming, the purchaser and the subject company entered into the agreement

* It is expected that the group will record a gain of approximately rmb81.9 million from the disposal