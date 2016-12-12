FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Obour Land for Food Industries updates on public offering of common stock
December 12, 2016 / 10:41 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Obour Land for Food Industries updates on public offering of common stock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Obour Land for Food Industries

* Concludes book building, pricing of international offering of 56 million shares to institutional investors at EGP 9.68 per share

* Subscriptions for Egyptian retail offering of 24 million shares to close on December 13, 2016

* Trading in the shares on Egyptian Stock Exchange expected to commence on December 15, 2016 under the symbol OLFI.CA

* International offering is 7.38 times oversubscribed, generating about EGP 4 billion in demand Source: (bit.ly/2huNHNk) Further company coverage:

