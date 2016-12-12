FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical says Fosun Group increases stake
December 12, 2016 / 12:11 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical says Fosun Group increases stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd

* Shanghai fosun pharmaceutical group co-fosun group acquired aggregate number of 1 million a shares and 1 million h shares through trading system of shanghai stock exchange

* Shanghai fosun pharmaceutical group - notified by fosun group that it acquired certain amount of a shares and h shares of company

* Shanghai fosun pharmaceutical group - stake increase for an aggregate amount of approximately rmb45.07 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

