8 months ago
BRIEF-Reata Pharmaceuticals requests withdrawal of registration statement on Form S-1
December 12, 2016 / 12:23 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Reata Pharmaceuticals requests withdrawal of registration statement on Form S-1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces requested withdrawal of registration statement due to adverse market conditions

* Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc - due to adverse market conditions, requested withdrawal of registration statement on Form S-1 that was filed on Dec 6, 2016

* Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc - registration statement not been declared effective by SEC, and no securities have been sold in connection with offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
