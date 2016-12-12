BRIEF-Smith Micro Software says entered short-term borrowing arrangement

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Smith Micro Software Inc

* Smith Micro Software Inc - note is due on december 14, 2016 and is secured by company's accounts receivable and certain other assets-sec filing

* Smith Micro Software - after borrowing arrangement,smith loaned to co $1 million,co issued to smith secured promissory note bearing interest of 18% per annum

* Smith Micro Software - on December 6, 2016, Smith Micro Software entered short-term secured borrowing arrangement with William W. and Dieva L. Smith