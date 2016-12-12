FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Echo Polska to buy Park Handlowy Zakopianka leasehold
#Financials
December 12, 2016 / 12:23 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Echo Polska to buy Park Handlowy Zakopianka leasehold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Echo Polska Properties Nv

* Concluded prelim deal to buy all equity in leasehold rights holder of Park Handlowy Zakopianka

* Acquired equity will be purchased for an aggregate acquisition cost of approximately euro 54 million

* Deal does not include portions of centre leased to owner occupied Carrefour and Castorama stores

* Says acquisition price of approximately eur 54 million inclusive of about euro 400,000 transaction costs represents an acquisition yield of c.10 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

