BRIEF-G. K. Goh says entered agreement for proposed disposal of stake in unit

Dec 12 (Reuters) - G. K. Goh Holdings Ltd

* Entered into sale and purchase agreement with independent third party for proposed disposal of entire shareholding interests in unit, G. K. Goh Financial Services

* Proposed disposal is expected to result in a favourable impact on group's financial position

* company intends to utilise net proceeds from proposed disposal to supplement its existing working capital and for future investments