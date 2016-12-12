BRIEF-RedHill Biopharma reveals phase IIa results of RHB-104

Dec 12 (Reuters) - RedHill Biopharma Ltd

* RedHill Biopharma announces phase IIa 48-week final results further supporting potential of RHB-104 in multiple sclerosis

* RedHill Biopharma - top-line final (48 weeks) results are consistent with previously announced interim results

* RedHill Biopharma -"top-line final results from patients who completed 48-week study period demonstrated marked improvement over historical self-control"

* RedHill Biopharma - overall, RHB-104 was well-tolerated

* Redhill Biopharma - RHB-104 appeared safe, well-tolerated, with no drug-related serious adverse events/ clinically relevant/ unexpected adverse events