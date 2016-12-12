FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Petrowest corporation announces senior management changes
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 12, 2016 / 1:31 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Petrowest corporation announces senior management changes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Petrowest Corp

* Petrowest corporation announces signed term sheet and senior management changes

* Petrowest Corp - signed a non-binding agreement with a major financial institution to provide a new asset-backed credit facility

* Petrowest Corp-due diligence process by abl lender for closing of the abl loan transaction has commenced, is expected to be completed early in q1 2017

* Board of directors has appointed Saad, petrowest's new chief operating officer, as president and chief operating officer

* Petrowest corp - petrowest announces retirement of its chief financial officer, lloyd wiggins

* Announces hiring of new chief financial officer, Daryl Rudichuk, joining executive team immediately

* Petrowest Corp - has retained ernst & young orenda corporate finance inc. As exclusive financial advisor with respect to debt refinancing process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.