BRIEF-Tian An China Investments Co says unit entered into agreement with Sen Long Real Estate Company Limited

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Tian An China Investments Co Ltd :
* Vendor has agreed to sell and purchaser has agreed to acquire sale share at consideration of hk$450 million
* As a result of disposal, company will recognise an estimated gain of approximately hk$433.4 million
* Vendor, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into agreement with purchaser
* Vendor is best advantage limited and the purchaser is sen long real estate company limited
