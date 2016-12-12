FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Baytex announces 2017 capital budget and CEO succession
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 12, 2016 / 1:41 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Baytex announces 2017 capital budget and CEO succession

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Baytex Energy Corp

* Baytex announces 2017 budget and ceo succession

* Baytex energy corp - its board of directors has approved a 2017 capital budget of $300 to $350 million

* 2017 capital designed to generate average annual production of 66,000 to 70,000 boe/d

* Expected exit production rates for 2016 and 2017 reflect an organic growth rate of approximately 3-4%

* Baytex energy corp - for full-year, approximately 70% of planned capital expenditures will be directed to our eagle ford operations

* Baytex energy corp - ed lafehr, president, will succeed james bowzer as chief executive officer in may 2017

* Baytex energy-for 2017, entered into hedges on about 47% of net wti exposure with 6% fixed at us$54.35/bbl, 41% hedged utilizing 3-way option structure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.