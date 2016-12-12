FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Extraction Oil & Gas says updated 2017 hedge position
December 12, 2016 / 2:06 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Extraction Oil & Gas says updated 2017 hedge position

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Extraction Oil & Gas Inc

* Extraction Oil & Gas - has about about 25.4 million MMBtu of natural gas hedged with swaps that have an average swap price of $3.06/MMBtu through Q4 2017

* Extraction Oil & Gas - updated 2017 hedge position, now expects about 1,500 MBbls of oil hedged with swaps with average swap price of $43.84/Bbl

* Extraction Oil & Gas - has about 6,250 MBbls of oil hedged with collars that have average floor, ceiling prices of $47.70/Bbl and $55.94/Bbl through Q4 2017 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2gwfGvV) Further company coverage:

