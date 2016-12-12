FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Fosun International transfers 50 pct stake in Shanghai Bund Real Estate for RMB5.33 bln
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 12, 2016 / 2:13 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Fosun International transfers 50 pct stake in Shanghai Bund Real Estate for RMB5.33 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Fosun International Ltd:

* Transaction in relation to the transfer of 50% equity interests in Shanghai Bund Real Estate

* An indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company and purchaser have entered into share transfer agreement

* Deal for at a consideration of RMB5.33 billion

* Seller agreed to sell and transfer and purchaser agreed to purchase and receive 50% equity interests held by seller in project co

* Seller is Zhejiang Fosun and purchaser is Jiaxing Shengshi Shenzhou Wenli Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership)

* Group intends to use proceeds from transaction for repayment of existing loans and for general corporate operating purposes

* Expected that realized gain before tax of approximately RMB1.08 billion will be recognized from transaction under share transfer agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.