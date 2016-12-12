FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Applied Development Holdings says subscriber, Tian Yuan and JV enters subscription agreement
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 12, 2016 / 2:18 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Applied Development Holdings says subscriber, Tian Yuan and JV enters subscription agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Applied Development Holdings Ltd

* Subscriber agrees to provide interest-free and security-free shareholder's loan of hk$200 million to jv upon completion

* Tian Yuan and subscriber agree to subscribe for 79 new shares at us$79.00 and 20 new shares at us$20.00 respectively

* Subscriber, Tian Yuan and jv entered into subscription agreement

* Subscriber is Applied Investment Ltd, Tian Yuan refers to China Tian Yuan International Finance Ltd and JV refers to Wealth Guide Global Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.