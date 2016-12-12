FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-American Express says increases parental leave and family benefits for U.S. employees beginning Jan 1
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 12, 2016 / 2:38 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-American Express says increases parental leave and family benefits for U.S. employees beginning Jan 1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - American Express Co

* American express increases parental leave and family benefits for u.s. Employees beginning january 1, 2017

* Will be increasing its employee benefits for reproductive services, surrogacy, adoption and lactation

* New paid parental leave policy covers women and men welcoming a child through birth, adoption and surrogacy

* Company's u.s.-based regular full-time and part-time employees will be eligible for 20 weeks of paid parental leave

* Expectant parents will have access to a parent concierge

* American express-in addition to 20 weeks of paid leave, birthing mothers eligible to receive paid, medically-necessary leave related to birth of child Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.