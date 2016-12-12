FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Telemedycyna Polska signs investment agreement with Neuca Med
December 12, 2016 / 2:31 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Telemedycyna Polska signs investment agreement with Neuca Med

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Telemedycyna Polska SA

* Signs an investment agreement with Neuca Med Sp. z o.o. (Neuca Med) belonging to NEUCA SA group

* For investment agreement to be valid, Neuca Med will have to acquire at least 24.1 percent stake in the company

* If the condition is fulfilled, the company will obliged to convene an extraordinary general meeting of the shareholders

* The shareholders are to vote on the issue of new shares without pre-emptive rights of the total nominal value of up to 318,000 zlotys ($75,772.02)

* The parties of the investment agreement are also the majority shareholders of the company: TLP Inwest sp. z o.o., IMPERA Seed Fund Sp. z o.o. Fundusz Kapitalowy sp.k., Janusz Orzel, Krzysztof Szalwa and Piotr Pokrzywa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.1968 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
