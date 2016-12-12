FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BlackRock's strategist Richard Turnill says fears of U.S. deflation have faded
December 12, 2016 / 3:36 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-BlackRock's strategist Richard Turnill says fears of U.S. deflation have faded

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - BlackRock's strategist Richard Turnill:

* Says fears of deflation, dominant earlier in the year when oil prices plunged, have faded in the U.S.

* Downgraded U.S. Treasuries, upgraded outlook for Japanese stocks, and have moved neutral on European credit (from overweight)

* "Inflation expectations are rising due to pick-ups in wages and growth, as well as likely fiscal stimulus"

* Since higher growth, inflation can benefit emerging market growth without hitting currency values, EM assets holding up better

* We expect treasury inflation protected securities (TIPS) market pricing to keep edging up, which is why we favor TIPS Further company coverage:

