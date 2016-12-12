FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
REFILE-BRIEF-Lonmin reviewing plan for revisions to its housing plan
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
December 12, 2016 / 12:43 PM / 8 months ago

REFILE-BRIEF-Lonmin reviewing plan for revisions to its housing plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds dropped word "to" in headline, removes Lonmin)

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Lonmin Plc

* Notes update made on sunday 11 december 2016 by presidency on steps taken to implement Farlam commission recommendations of 2015

* Response to update on Farlam recommendations

* Has implemented a number of measures as part of its ongoing housing plan

* Has completed conversion of all hostels into 1,908 single and 776 family units

* We have fully complied with mining charter as of December 2014

* Says company is currently reviewing its plan regarding revisions to Lonmin's housing plan and is confident that it will submit a plan that is compliant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.