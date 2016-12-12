BRIEF-Central China Securities updates establishment of Life Insurance Co

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Central China Securities Co Ltd

* announcement relating to obtaining consent from Henan Government to take lead in establishment of life insurance co

* company proposed to act as main promoter in establishment of life insurance co, of proposed registered capital rmb 3 billion

* co contemplated to contribute rmb360 million to capital of life insurance co

* still undergoing negotiations in relation to contemplated transactions; no definitive terms or formal agreement agreed upon