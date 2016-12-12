FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Central China Securities updates establishment of Life Insurance Co
#Chinese Labor Unrest
December 12, 2016 / 1:43 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Central China Securities updates establishment of Life Insurance Co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Central China Securities Co Ltd

* announcement relating to obtaining consent from Henan Government to take lead in establishment of life insurance co

* company proposed to act as main promoter in establishment of life insurance co, of proposed registered capital rmb 3 billion

* co contemplated to contribute rmb360 million to capital of life insurance co

* still undergoing negotiations in relation to contemplated transactions; no definitive terms or formal agreement agreed upon Source text (bit.ly/2hfrjGI) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
