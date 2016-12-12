BRIEF-Baytex Energy says Ed Lafehr to become CEO in May

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Baytex Energy Corp

* Ed Lafehr, president, will succeed James Bowzer as chief executive officer in May 2017

* In Eagle Ford, we expect to maintain a consistent pace of development on our lands throughout 2017

* Bowzer will remain on board of directors following transition

* Approved 2017 capital budget of $300 to $350 million, which is designed to generate average annual production of 66,000 to 70,000 boe/d