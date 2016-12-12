Dec 12 Perpetual Energy Inc
* Perpetual launches note exchange proposal for its 8.75%
senior notes
* Perpetual energy inc - proposal to exchange existing
senior notes for new 8.75% senior notes
* Perpetual energy - intends to repay 2018 senior notes,
2019 senior notes not tendered to note exchange proposal
on/prior to maturity dates
* Perpetual energy inc - a proposal to exchange all of its
8.75% senior notes due march 15, 2018
* Perpetual energy inc - proposal also to exchange its 8.75%
senior notes due july 23, 2019
* Perpetual energy inc - exchange senior notes will mature
on december 23, 2021
