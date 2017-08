Dec 12 (Reuters) - Pacific Plywood Holdings Ltd :

* Pacific plywood holdings ltd- lender has agreed to provide a loan with principal amount of up to hk$3 million

* Pacific plywood holdings ltd- lender is joy wealth finance , unit of company; borrower is a company incorporated in cayman islands

* Pacific plywood holdings ltd- lender entered into loan agreement with borrower,

