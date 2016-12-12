FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Fullshare Holdings says Five Seasons Xiv Ltd and CSGCL enters subscription agreement
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 12, 2016 / 2:16 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Fullshare Holdings says Five Seasons Xiv Ltd and CSGCL enters subscription agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Fullshare Holdings Ltd

* Subscriber (as subscriber) and csgcl (as issuer) entered into subscription agreement

* Deal for at subscription price of hk$0.52 per new csgcl share

* Subscriber Five Seasons Xiv Limited and issuer Csgcl (China Saite Group Company Limited)

* Csgcl has agreed to issue, and subscriber has conditionally agreed to subscribe for, 203.8 million new csgcl shares

* Aggregate nominal value of new csgcl shares under subscription will be hk$20.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.