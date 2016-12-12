BRIEF-Fullshare Holdings says Five Seasons Xiv Ltd and CSGCL enters subscription agreement

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Fullshare Holdings Ltd
* Subscriber (as subscriber) and csgcl (as issuer) entered into subscription agreement
* Deal for at subscription price of hk$0.52 per new csgcl share
* Subscriber Five Seasons Xiv Limited and issuer Csgcl (China Saite Group Company Limited)
* Csgcl has agreed to issue, and subscriber has conditionally agreed to subscribe for, 203.8 million new csgcl shares
* Aggregate nominal value of new csgcl shares under subscription will be hk$20.4 million